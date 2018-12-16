Thunder's Paul George: Game-high 33 points Saturday

George finished with 33 points (11-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 victory over the Clippers.

George continued his recent strong play, leading all scorers with 33 points on 11-of-19 shooting. He is shooting the ball with confidence at the moment and has the Thunder sitting near the top of the Western Conference with an 18-and-10 record. He will get a night off before the Thunder host the Chicago Bulls in what should be another favorable matchup.