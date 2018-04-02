George provided 27 points (9-24 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three steals across 37 minutes in Sunday's 109-104 win over the Pelicans.

George's scoring total served as a game high, despite his multi-game shooting struggles rearing their ugly head once again. The eight-year veteran has now shot under 40 percent in two straight, and under 30 percent in two other contests over the last five. However, some excellent free-throw shooting and high usage overall has helped George eclipse 20 points in four of the last seven games overall. Moreover, he continues to offer steady production on the boards, hauling in between five and 13 rebounds in seven of the last eight contests.