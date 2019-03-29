Thunder's Paul George: Game-time call Friday
George (shoulder) is a game-time decision Friday against the Nuggets, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
George will go through his pregame routine before determining if he'll take the floor. An absence would likely result in Abdel Nader, Hamidou Diallo and Markieff Morris seeing expanded roles.
