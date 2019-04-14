Thunder's Paul George: Game-time call Sunday

George (shoulder) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Trail Blazers, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

George missed Wednesday's season finale against the Bucks with right shoulder soreness and the same injury is making him appear on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 contest. The Fresno State product will reportedly be a game-time call Sunday and any news confirming his status should surface soon. If George is ruled out however, Abdel Nader may be in line for a spot start.

