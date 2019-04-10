Thunder's Paul George: Game-time call Wednesday
George (shoulder) will be a game-time decision Wednesday against the Bucks, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
George's shoulder continues to bother him, and it may prevent him from playing in the regular-season finale. He'll warm up and see how it feels before a final decision is made.
