Thunder's Paul George: Games-high 36 points Sunday

George finished with 36 points (12-24 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 9-12 FT), five rebounds, and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 105-103 loss to Dallas.

George returned after missing just one game with a quad injury, leading the Thunder with 36 points on 12-of-24 shooting. The injury never sounded too serious and the fact he played 36 minutes is a testament to that. George is slowly becoming the primary focus on offense and that has translated across to fantasy where he is the third-ranked player over the past two weeks. Owners were likely able to grab him with a late first round pick and should be very happy with their return on investment.