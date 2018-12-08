Thunder's Paul George: Gather four steals in loss Friday
George totaled 19 points (6-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 114-112 loss to the Bulls.
George tallied 19 points on 6-of-16 shooting, somewhat struggling after his offensive outburst Wednesday. While the scoring was down on his season numbers, his four steals were the most he has recorded in a month. George is flying along as a top 10 player in standard formats and will likely maintain that form moving forward.
