Thunder's Paul George: Goes for 18 points in loss

George posted 18 points (5-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals across 42 minutes in Friday's 104-101 loss to the Spurs.

George sported the most balanced stat line of the starting five Friday, but the Thunder needs to figure out how to stop blowing huge leads like they had against the Spurs. One of the biggest keys to that is increased production from their three biggest stars. Look for George to do his part Monday against the Pelicans.