Thunder's Paul George: Goes for 23 in loss
George recorded 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 38 minutes in Friday's 119-116 loss to the Timberwolves.
While George has settled in as the third-best scoring option on the Thunder n the early going, he should overtake Anthony if he can find his shot from long range. He's actually underperforming his previous averages in 3-point percentage (33.3 percent) and field-goal percentage (40.7 percent). If he finds his stroke, he may overtake Anthony, but that is mostly immaterial. He'll still be an excellent play for fantasy owners and for the Thunder, they don't seem to care who scores more- they want to win games, which so far hasn't been working out as planned. They'll look to turn that tide against the Bulls this weekend.
