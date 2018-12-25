Thunder's Paul George: Goes for 28 in loss
George had 28 points (10-25 FG, 4-9 3PT, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds and three steals in Tuesday's loss to Houston.
George continues to enjoy the best statistical season of his career, and he notched double-digit rebounds Tuesday for the fourth straight contest. The swingman has returned top-10 value in many leagues over the past month-plus, with his two-way production and volume three-point shooting making him an elite option on the wing.
