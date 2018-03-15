Thunder's Paul George: Goes through limited practice Thursday
George (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice and can be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
George suffered a minor groin injury in the second half of Tuesday's game and despite having another few days off for rest and recovery, wasn't able to take part in a full practice Thursday. Earlier in the week, George indicated that he fully expected to play Friday, so as of now, that still appears to be the plan. However, coach Scott Brooks wasn't willing to commit to George taking the court, meaning he should officially be considered questionable.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Expects to play Friday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Suffers groin injury Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 21 in Monday's win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Ekes out double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Sinks four three pointers in win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 17 points Tuesday•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...