George (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice and can be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

George suffered a minor groin injury in the second half of Tuesday's game and despite having another few days off for rest and recovery, wasn't able to take part in a full practice Thursday. Earlier in the week, George indicated that he fully expected to play Friday, so as of now, that still appears to be the plan. However, coach Scott Brooks wasn't willing to commit to George taking the court, meaning he should officially be considered questionable.