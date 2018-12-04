Thunder's Paul George: Grabs seventh double-double
George scored 17 points (7-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 110-83 win over the Pistons.
It's his seventh double-double of the season, but five of them have come in the last 12 games, a stretch during which George is averaging 24.1 points, 8.8 boards, 4.4 assists, 3.3 three-pointers, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks. The 28-year-old is on pace for the best season of his career in his second year in OKC now that he and Russell Westbrook are fully in sync.
