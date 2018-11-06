George finished with 23 points (6-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, and four steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 122-116 victory over the Pelicans.

George was locked in on the defensive end again Monday finishing with four steals to go with 23 points. Russell Westbrook (ankle) went down in this one with what appeared to be a severe ankle sprain. If Westbrook is forced to miss time, George is likely going to see quite a bump in usage, resulting in increased production. His efficiency could take a hit as a result but the supporting numbers are going to to be there almost without question.