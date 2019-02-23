Thunder's Paul George: Hits game-winning shot in second OT

George produced 45 points (17-31 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 50 minutes in the Thunder's 148-147 double overtime win over the Jazz on Friday.

Just another MVP-caliber line for George, who kicked off the stretch run of his career-best season by draining the winning shot over Rudy Gobert with under a second remaining in the second overtime period. It was simply an extension of the stellar caliber of play that George had been exhibiting well before the All-Star break, and his final tally served as his third of more than 40 points in the last four games. George is also enjoying a lights-out shooting month, as he's posted a success rate of 54.5 percent or better in four February contests and is finding the net on 48.0 percent of his attempts overall during the month.