Thunder's Paul George: Hits game-winning shot in second OT
George produced 45 points (17-31 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 50 minutes in the Thunder's 148-147 double overtime win over the Jazz on Friday.
Just another MVP-caliber line for George, who kicked off the stretch run of his career-best season by draining the winning shot over Rudy Gobert with under a second remaining in the second overtime period. It was simply an extension of the stellar caliber of play that George had been exhibiting well before the All-Star break, and his final tally served as his third of more than 40 points in the last four games. George is also enjoying a lights-out shooting month, as he's posted a success rate of 54.5 percent or better in four February contests and is finding the net on 48.0 percent of his attempts overall during the month.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 20 in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Poor shooting night in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: MVP-caliber season continues•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Spearheads momentous comeback•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Full line in Thursday's win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Another dominant effort Tuesday•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...