Thunder's Paul George: Huge double-double in win
George exploded for 43 points (15-27 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes in the Thunder's 132-113 win over the Kings on Wednesday.
George rode his fifth stellar shooting night over the last six games to his second 40-point effort of December, generating his four double-double of the month for good measure as well. George's biggest production spike this month has come in points (30.1, as compared to November's 22.7), but that's been the byproduct of a just as impressive improvement in his shooting percentage. Factoring in Wednesday's performance, George is now draining 51.4 percent of his attempts from the field in December (including 44.7 percent from three-point range), numbers that leave his respective 42.0 and 35.9 figures in those categories last month in the dust.
