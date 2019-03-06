Thunder's Paul George: Inefficient in Tuesday's loss

George registered 25 points (8-25 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 131-120 loss to the Timberwolves.

George rejoined the lineup following a three-game absence with a shoulder injury and struggled to find his form from the field. Moreover, he didn't do as much damage as usual across the other categories. George will look to get back on track during Thursday's bout with a Trail Blazers team that sports the same 39-25 record.