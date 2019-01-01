Thunder's Paul George: Inefficient night Monday
George finished with 22 points (7-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, four steals, and one assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 122-102 victory over the Mavericks.
George did most of his damage in the first quarter, struggling from there and finishing with 22 points on 7-of-21 shooting. It mattered not for the Thunder who still managed to record a comfortable victory over a disappointing Mavericks team. This was simply an off-night for George who had been rolling prior to this and he will look to bounce back against the Lakers on Wednesday.
