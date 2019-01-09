Thunder's Paul George: Leads team in loss to T-wolves
George scored a team-high 27 points (9-24 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 4-7 FT) while adding nine rebounds and an assist in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Timberwolves.
It's his 15th straight game with at least 20 points, and while the Thunder's dynamic trio of George, Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams each hit for 20 in this one, they got little help from their teammates -- Terrance Ferguson was the only other OKC player to even reach double digits. George's second campaign for the Thunder is turning into a career year, and there's no reason to expect a slowdown in the second half.
