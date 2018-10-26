George had 22 points (7-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 101-95 loss to Boston.

George began the game strongly before fading late, eventually managing 22 points on a lackluster 7-of-22 shooting. George has been solid to begin the season but those who drafted him would have been hoping for a little more. Efficiency plagued both George and Russell Westbrook here as they went for a combined 12-of-42 from the field including 2-of-15 from beyond the arc. The 0-and-4 start is less than ideal but on the positive side, things can only get better. George should be just fine and will look to regain that shooting touch in a nice matchup with the Suns on Sunday.