George tallied 24 points (6-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 108-102 victory over the Rockets.

George continued to struggle from the field but still managed 24 points to go with a pair of steals. This game was not pretty to watch but the Thunder did enough to come away with an important victory. George brings the defense on a nightly basis and is one of the reasons the Thunder sit where they do in the standings. The face the Miami Heat on Monday in what is another must-win game.