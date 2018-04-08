Thunder's Paul George: Leads team with 24 points Saturday
George tallied 24 points (6-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 108-102 victory over the Rockets.
George continued to struggle from the field but still managed 24 points to go with a pair of steals. This game was not pretty to watch but the Thunder did enough to come away with an important victory. George brings the defense on a nightly basis and is one of the reasons the Thunder sit where they do in the standings. The face the Miami Heat on Monday in what is another must-win game.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Struggles from the field in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Game-high scoring total in win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 26 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Shooting struggles continue Sunday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Tallies double-double versus Boston•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Drops 19 in Friday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....