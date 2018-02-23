George finished with 16 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 110-107 victory over the Kings.

George had the hot hand early as the Thunder got out to a sizeable lead. To the King's credit, they managed to make a game of it, taking the lead late in the third quarter before a Russell Westbrook three-pointer stole the victory for the Thunder. George continues to produce for his new team, finding his groove next to Westbrook. The Thunder would love for George to stay on longer than just this season and a deep playoff run is going to be essential to making this happen. George should be looking at maximum games over the final month as the team tries to sneak into the top four in the West.