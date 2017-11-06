Thunder's Paul George: Leads team with 27 in loss

George posted 27 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals across 40 minutes in Sunday's 103-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

George has scored 20-plus points over the last five games and continues to top the Thunder in points. While George, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony are playing well together, their grand experiment hasn't translated into as many notches in the win column as they'd hoped at this point. Still, not riding the stat lines from any of these three would be a mistake, especially George, who seems to be benefiting the most from this arrangement.