Thunder's Paul George: Leads team with 37-point explosion
George totaled 37 points (14-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 39 minutes in the Thunder's win over the Magic on Tuesday.
George led all scorers by a comfortable margin in Tuesday's win as he added yet another spectacular game to his MVP-caliber season. He's averaged 32.3 points on 53.9 percent shooting from the floor and 59.0 percent shooting from deep over his last six games.
