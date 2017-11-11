Thunder's Paul George: Leads team with 42 in win
George recorded 42 points (13-22 FG, 4-7 3 Pt, 12-15 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 42 minutes in Friday's 120-11 win over the Clippers.
In what was by far his best scoring total for the season, George looks like the primary fantasy contributor for the Thunder, however incredible that might sound. He's clearly been outpacing both Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony consistently, which is no doubt frustrating Westbrook owners that were expecting video game-like numbers from last year's MVP. The game flow produced a positive result as the Thunder ended their four-game losing streak, so it's reasonable to see this trend continuing.
