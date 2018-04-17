Thunder's Paul George: Limited in practice with hip bruise
George only went through non-contact portions of Tuesday's practice as a result of a hip contusion, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
George was excellent during Game 1 against Utah, dropping 36 points, seven rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes, but apparently picked up an injury along the way. Considering he was unable to go through contact portions of practice, he should likely be considered questionable for Wednesday's Game 2.
