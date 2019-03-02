Thunder's Paul George: Listed as out Saturday
George (shoulder) is listed as out for Saturday's tilt with the Spurs, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
George, who's listed on the injury report as out for Saturday's game against the Spurs, originally experienced pain after playing 40 minutes Tuesday against the Nuggets and clearly continues to feel limited by the injury. It's unclear how long George is expected to miss as the Thunder haven't provided a clear timeline, but Saturday will mark his second-straight absence. Look Markieff Morris and Abdel Nader to see a boost in run for however long George remains out.
