Thunder's Paul George: Listed as out Sunday
George (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's contest against the Mavericks, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
With Andre Roberson (knee) also listed as out, the Thunder will have little depth on the wing. As a result, Alex Abrines, Raymond Felton, Patrick Patterson, Jeremi Grant and Josh Huestis are all candidates to see an uptick in workload.
