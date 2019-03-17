Thunder's Paul George: Logs 29 points, 13 boards in loss
George recorded 29 points (9-25 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 110-88 loss to the Warriors.
George was highly inefficient from the field but made enough threes, sunk enough free throws, and grabbed enough boards to salvage his overall stat line. He now has 22 double-doubles through 66 appearances this season, which puts him only one away from matching his career high (23 in 2012-13).
