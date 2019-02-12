Thunder's Paul George: MVP-caliber season continues

George finished with 47 points (15-26 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals in 43 minutes during Monday's 120-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Take James Harden out of the equation and George would likely be among the favorites for the Most Valuable Player award. His numbers of late have been spectacular, as he's scored at least 36 points in seven of his past nine games. During that period, he's connected on 51 three-pointers while racking up 19 steals. He's clearly the primary offensive weapon these days for the Thunder, a role that Russell Westbrook has thankfully relinquished.