Thunder's Paul George: MVP-caliber season continues
George finished with 47 points (15-26 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals in 43 minutes during Monday's 120-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Take James Harden out of the equation and George would likely be among the favorites for the Most Valuable Player award. His numbers of late have been spectacular, as he's scored at least 36 points in seven of his past nine games. During that period, he's connected on 51 three-pointers while racking up 19 steals. He's clearly the primary offensive weapon these days for the Thunder, a role that Russell Westbrook has thankfully relinquished.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Spearheads momentous comeback•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Full line in Thursday's win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Another dominant effort Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 37 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Career-high three-point production•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Leads team with 37-point explosion•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...