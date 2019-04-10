Thunder's Paul George: Nails game-winner Tuesday

George finished with 27 points (9-25 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, and three assists in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 victory over the Rockets.

George drilled a three-pointer with under two seconds remaining Tuesday, giving the Thunder a much-needed victory over a full-strength Rockets team. The victory means the Thunder now control their own destiny with another victory Wednesday ensuring they finish as the sixth-seed. It is four wins in a row for the Thunder who now head into the final regular season game against the Bucks with supreme confidence. George has tailed off towards the back end of the season but nonetheless, has had himself an MVP caliber season.