Thunder's Paul George: Not on injury report
George (hip) is not listed on the Thunder's injury report ahead of Game 2 against the Jazz, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
George was battling a hip bruise after Sunday's explosive Game 1 performance, but his status was never in much doubt. Expect George, who had eight three-pointers in Game 1, to start and be available in full capacity Wednesday night.
