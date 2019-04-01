Thunder's Paul George: Notches double-double

George finished with 27 points (8-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 106-103 loss to the Mavericks.

George closed out March with his fifth double-double of the month, but he again turned in another underwhelming showing from the field. The lack of efficiency is the lone black mark on George's fantasy profile at the moment, as he's converting at just a 40.3 percent clip from the floor since returning March 5 from a three-game absence due to a shoulder injury.