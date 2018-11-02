Thunder's Paul George: Nursing lingering foot injury
George revealed after Thursday's 111-107 win over the Hornets that he's dealing with Peroneal Nerve Palsy in his left foot, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports. "It's nothing that's major, nothing that's going to hurt me," George said. "It's just something that's going to come back when it feels right, I guess. It's just playing through that."
George referred to his condition as a case of "dead foot," with the nerve issue presenting numbness in his ankles and feet. The forward noted that he first felt the foot nagging him in the Thunder's third preseason game, so the problem could perhaps partially explain why he's shooting a dismal 38.5 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from three-point range this season, both well below his career marks. It doesn't sound like George plans to miss any game action because of the condition, but it could be something that slows an eventual correction in his lagging efficiency. Fortunately for fantasy owners, George has still delivered his usual robust counting stats, averaging 23.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.7 three-pointers, 2.4 steals and 1.0 block in 35.4 minutes per game through seven games. With the exception of the treys and minutes, all of those numbers are improvements from his marks in his first season in Oklahoma City.
