Thunder's Paul George: Officially questionable for Game 1
George (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Trail Blazers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
George intimated earlier in the week that he expects to play, so his listing may simply be a formality. Still, it's worth noting that he's dealing with some discomfort and may be less than 100 percent in the early goings of the postseason.
