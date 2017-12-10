Thunder's Paul George: Out again Saturday vs. Grizzlies

George (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.

George will be missing a second straight game, as he continues to work his way back from a right calf bruise. The fact that he attempted to go through warmups is encouraging that he's close to making a return, so there's certainly a shot he's back in time for Monday's matchup with the Hornets. Tentatively consider him questionable for that contest and in the meantime, Alex Abrines should pick up another start after posting five points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 26 minutes Thursday.