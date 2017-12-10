Thunder's Paul George: Out again Saturday vs. Grizzlies
George (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.
George will be missing a second straight game, as he continues to work his way back from a right calf bruise. The fact that he attempted to go through warmups is encouraging that he's close to making a return, so there's certainly a shot he's back in time for Monday's matchup with the Hornets. Tentatively consider him questionable for that contest and in the meantime, Alex Abrines should pick up another start after posting five points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 26 minutes Thursday.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Questionable Saturday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Out Thursday with calf bruise•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 36 points in victory•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Totals 22 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Will play Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...