Thunder's Paul George: Out Friday

George (quad) will not play Friday against the Suns, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

George was originally listed as questionable for the matchup against the Suns on Friday due to a right quadriceps contusion but wasn't at morning shootaround. As a result, George will miss his first game of the season Friday as he continues to recover from his injury. The Thunder will likely rely on Hamidou Diallo and Terrance Ferguson to take George's usual minutes.