Thunder's Paul George: Out Thursday with calf bruise
George has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nets with a right calf contusion, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
This comes as a last-second surprise on the Thunder's injury report, as George played 40 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Jazz, but this is likely just a precautionary measure from the team as they travel to Mexico City for Thursday's game. With Jerami Grant (hip) also ruled out, OKC will enter the contest pretty light on depth in the frontcourt, which likely means more minutes on the wing for Alex Abrines and more frontcourt minutes for Patrick Patterson against Brooklyn.
