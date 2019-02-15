Thunder's Paul George: Poor shooting night in loss
George produced 28 points (11-29 FG, 3-17 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 41 minutes during Thursday's 131-122 loss to New Orleans.
George struggled from the field Thursday but still ended with 28 points in the loss to New Orleans. The Thunder shot just 10-of-44 from the three-point line with George going 3-of-17. He had shot the ball exceptionally over the past two games and this could have been a case of tiredness heading into the All-Star break. The Thunder are primed to make a run at the number one seed in the Western conference and George should continue to be a beast down the stretch.
