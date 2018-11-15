George accounted for 35 points (13-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 29 minutes Wednesday as the Thunder topped the Knicks.

George eclipsed the 30-point threshold for the second straight night Wednesday and did so with a similarly efficient performance whilst carrying the load for a Westbrook-less Thunder squad. No matter, George is no stranger to being the undisputed top option. The Thunder got off to a rocky start but they soon found their groove and have been able to maintain it with Westbrook (ankle) sidelined. The 2018-19 season is shaping up to be the most complete for the veteran wing, and those who own fantasy stock in George should be feeling good about the recent upward trend.

More News
Our Latest Stories