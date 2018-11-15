Thunder's Paul George: Pours in 35 points in 29 minutes
George accounted for 35 points (13-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 29 minutes Wednesday as the Thunder topped the Knicks.
George eclipsed the 30-point threshold for the second straight night Wednesday and did so with a similarly efficient performance whilst carrying the load for a Westbrook-less Thunder squad. No matter, George is no stranger to being the undisputed top option. The Thunder got off to a rocky start but they soon found their groove and have been able to maintain it with Westbrook (ankle) sidelined. The 2018-19 season is shaping up to be the most complete for the veteran wing, and those who own fantasy stock in George should be feeling good about the recent upward trend.
