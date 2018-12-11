Thunder's Paul George: Pours in game-high 31
George scored 31 points (8-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT) while adding four steals, three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 122-113 win over the Jazz.
He led all scorers on the night while maintaining his excellent defensive effort -- George has now grabbed multiple steals in 19 of 25 games this season, putting him on pace for a career-high 2.3 per game, in addition to personal bests in scoring (24.3 PPG) and rebounding (7.8 RPG).
