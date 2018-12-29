Thunder's Paul George: Probable Sunday

George (quad) is listed as probable for Sunday's matchup with the Mavericks, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

George missed Friday's victory over the Suns while nursing a quad injury, but his probable designation for Sunday's game indicates the injury is not that serious. Barring any setbacks, it looks like he is trending toward a return. Look for final confirmation of his status closer to tip-off.

