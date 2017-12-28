Thunder's Paul George: Provides team-high scoring total in win

George turned in 33 points (11-17 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 124-107 win over the Raptors.

George's shot was blistering hot, leading to a team-high scoring total and his first 30-point scoring haul since Dec. 1. The veteran forward has been especially proficient from the field in his last three games, posting success rates of between 53.3 and 64.7 percent in those contests., including an eye-popping 68.2 percent from three-point range. If George can keep up his recent success from long distance, it will undoubtedly take his already formidable fantasy stock to another level.