Thunder's Paul George: Provides team-high scoring total in win
George turned in 33 points (11-17 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 124-107 win over the Raptors.
George's shot was blistering hot, leading to a team-high scoring total and his first 30-point scoring haul since Dec. 1. The veteran forward has been especially proficient from the field in his last three games, posting success rates of between 53.3 and 64.7 percent in those contests., including an eye-popping 68.2 percent from three-point range. If George can keep up his recent success from long distance, it will undoubtedly take his already formidable fantasy stock to another level.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 24 in Christmas Day win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 26 points in 37 minutes•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Struggles to find his shot•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Chips in across the board•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 24 points Friday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 20 points in return•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...