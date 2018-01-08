Thunder's Paul George: Puts up 19 points in loss

George provided 19 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 $Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 loss to the Suns.

It wasn't a great shooting night for George as he only shot 35 percent from the floor and he also coughed up the ball five times. The Thunder seems to have shifted back to a Westbrook-driven offensive scheme as the distribution of wealth hasn't resulted in the kind of win-loss record the team was hoping for. Although George will occasionally pop up with a really big game, his numbers will rarely outdo Westbrook's production.