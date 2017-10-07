Thunder's Paul George: Puts up 25 in 27 minutes in victory
Holiday posted 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six assists and a rebound scross 25 minutes in Friday's 102-91 preseason loss to the Thunder.
Thunder fans are rejoicing at the organization's offseason moves, with George and Carmelo Anthony impressing in early preseason action. While the first preseason game was a showcase for Anthony, Friday's matchup was all George, as he dominated the court while he was on the floor. The Chesapeake Energy Arena is now plugged in at full power with the addition of George and Anthony. Pair them with 2016 MVP Russell Westbrook, and you've got a team that will contend for the championship. George's presence in Oklahoma City should move him up in most drafts to the second round, or possibly higher depending on the format.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Quality two-way effort Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Traded to Thunder•
-
Pacers' Paul George: Expected to leave Indiana in summer of 2018•
-
Pacers' Paul George: Delivers huge 36-15-9 line in Game 3 loss•
-
Pacers' Paul George: Puts up 32 points in Game 2 loss•
-
Pacers' Paul George: Scores team-high 29 in Game 1 loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...