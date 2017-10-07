Thunder's Paul George: Puts up 25 in 27 minutes in victory

Holiday posted 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six assists and a rebound scross 25 minutes in Friday's 102-91 preseason loss to the Thunder.

Thunder fans are rejoicing at the organization's offseason moves, with George and Carmelo Anthony impressing in early preseason action. While the first preseason game was a showcase for Anthony, Friday's matchup was all George, as he dominated the court while he was on the floor. The Chesapeake Energy Arena is now plugged in at full power with the addition of George and Anthony. Pair them with 2016 MVP Russell Westbrook, and you've got a team that will contend for the championship. George's presence in Oklahoma City should move him up in most drafts to the second round, or possibly higher depending on the format.