Thunder's Paul George: Puts up 31 points on Thursday
George posted 31 points (12-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in 35 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 win over the Clippers.
George has now scored at least 24 points in his last six games. The Thunder are now enjoying a streak of wins as the offense begins to gel, which is obviously good news for those who own George and Carmelo Anthony. George hit 57 percent of his shots and was 62, 5 percent from beyond the arc. The Thunder get a well-deserved few days of rest and look for George to keep his excellent play going against the Suns on Sunday.
