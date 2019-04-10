Thunder's Paul George: Questionable for finale
George is questionable for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Bucks due to right shoulder soreness, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
George continues to deal with a sore shoulder, which has plagued him since late February. If he misses Wednesday's contest, Markieff Morris and Dennis Schroder figure to see increased usage.
