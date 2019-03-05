Thunder's Paul George: Questionable for Tuesday

George (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

According to Steve McGehee of KWTV Sports in Oklahoma City, head coach Billy Donovan said that George did more on-court work this morning but didn't provide much clarity on his status. George will likely end up being a game-time call Tuesday night, and if he is unable to play for the fourth straight game, Dennis Schroder would remain in the starting lineup.