Thunder's Paul George: Questionable Friday

George will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Suns due to a right Quadriceps contusion, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

George dropped 28 points in his team's last game, but he evidently picked up an injury sometime during the contest. He's currently listed as questionable on the Thunder's injury report, although his availability should get cleared up as tipoff approaches.

