Thunder's Paul George: Questionable Saturday vs. Grizzlies

George (calf) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

George missed Thursday's game against the Nets due to a right calf bruise, which is seemingly giving him enough discomfort to put his status into question for Saturday. In his absence, Alex Abrines drew the start, playing 25 minutes and posting five points, two assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block. Kyle Singler also saw increased run, playing 22 minutes and scoring nine points to go along with three rebounds. More word on George's status should be available after he tests out the calf during Saturday's morning shootaround.