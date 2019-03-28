Thunder's Paul George: Questionable vs. Denver

George is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets due to left shoulder soreness, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

George is shooting just 39.8 percent from the field since returning from a three-game absence caused by a shoulder injury, and it's apparent the issue is still bothering him. He'll likely test things out during morning shootaround and/or pregame warmups before determining if he can play against the Nuggets. If George ends up missing the contest, Abdel Nader, Hamidou Diallo and Markieff Morris are candidates to see extra usage.